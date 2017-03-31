Most of the criticism was centered on the UND administration, who first let the news leak to the press early while the Fighting Hawks were on the ice for practice, forcing the players to find out via friends or social media. The team had even flown a recruit out for an official visit -- something the school administration must approve before giving the go-ahead.

The school also cut men’s and women’s swimming and diving that day -- part of state-mandated budget cuts that are looking to trim $1.3 million from UND’s coffers.

Although the main concern in Grand Forks is, rightly, centered on what the school needed to do to keep its own budget balanced -- and granted, Bemidji State is not immune to these kind of financial issues either -- their decision blasted a big hole in the center of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association women’s league, leaving some collateral damage that BSU and others in the conference need to fix fast.

From BSU’s perspective, the loss of UND cuts especially deep.

For starters, the Beavers are losing perhaps their biggest rivals in the Fighting Hawks, not to mention their closest road trip -- a quick jaunt west down U.S. Highway 2.

In recent years the Beavers and Fighting Hawks have met multiple times in the playoffs, and games between the two sides have generally resulted in physical -- but always respectful -- defensive battles.

And the teams have been mutually saving some costs the past two seasons by electing to play home-and-home weekend series instead of two games in Bemidji and two games in Grand Forks during the season -- that’s a few less nights of hotel rooms per season.

Beavers head coach Jim Scanlan on Wednesday called it a “sad day” for women’s hockey. He’s right: Before Wednesday, there were only 35 Division I women’s hockey teams. That’s not many to begin with. The loss of North Dakota from the women’s hockey ranks means that’s just one fewer opportunity for women to play hockey at a high level.

Haley Mack, a BSU freshman forward from East Grand Forks, sent a Tweet on Wednesday saying she grew up following UND.

“It makes me sad to see something so great fall apart,” she said. “I grew up watching this program and it is heartbreaking for the staff, current players and future little girls to see this happen.”

WCHA has work to do, quickly

Even disregarding the significant aspect of lost opportunity for female hockey players in the region, there are other pressing concerns the WCHA and its members need to iron out quickly before the new season starts in October.

All of a sudden, each of the seven remaining WCHA teams has four fewer games on its schedule. That’s not insignificant -- as BSU learned in 2015-16 when it was the last team out of the NCAA tournament, the more opportunities you have to win, the better your chances of making it in.

The schedules are usually all but done at this point in the season, so teams will need to figure out how (or if) they fill those games. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to find nonconference competition at this point in the season. Do they schedule nonconference games against conference opponents? Do they try and play more exhibition games?

A seven-team league also presents significant difficulties within the current playoff format. Last season, all eight teams made the conference tournament. That obviously won’t be happening anymore, so what does the league do? Maybe the top team gets a bye into the WCHA Frozen Faceoff, but again -- that’s losing two or three more potential games in an already shortened season without UND.

In the long run, it’s doubtful seven teams will be sustainable. The obvious option is to invite an eighth team to join up. But who? Missouri-based Lindenwood, being the only Midwestern-located program not already in the WCHA, is an option. So is Penn State, who is a member of the Big Ten in other sports along with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Both are members of College Hockey America.

WCHA commissioner Katie Million said in a press release that the league would “immediately begin the process of evaluating appropriate actions needed to remedy impacts of this decision on the 2017-18 season.”

The upcoming season figures to be the most interesting in recent memory for the WCHA. The unfortunate thing is it took the dissolution of a program for that to happen.