BSU track and field tabbed 14th in preseason poll

As a team the Beavers were selected 14th in the poll. The Beavers totaled 44 points in the poll while Minnesota State Mankato led all point-getters with 192 and 13-of-15 first-place votes.

Coleman is coming off an indoor season during which she posted BSU's best marks in the 60-meter hurdles (9.28), high jump (5-1.25), long jump (17-9.5), competed on several relay teams and finished 10th in the NSIC pentathlon (3,115).

Olson, a newcomer, used the indoor season to solidify herself as one of BSU's top throwers. She took first in the shot put at four meets, placed 11th at the NSIC Championships and recorded BSU's top mark in the event (42-0.75) during the indoor season, while she posted a season-best 38-9.75 in the weight throw.

The Beavers’ outdoor season gets underway Saturday, April 1, as they travel to St. Paul for the Hamline Invitational. Events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.