MEN'S HOCKEY: Bitzer not named to Hobey Hat Trick

Forward Zach Aston-Reese of Northeastern, defenseman Will Butcher of Denver and forward Mike Vecchione of Union were the three finalists, who were selected from the initial list of top ten candidates by a 27-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan balloting.

The winner of the award will be announced Friday, April 7, in conjunction with the Frozen Four in Chicago.

Bitzer is still a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the best goalie in Division I.

The Moorhead native continues to lead the country in goals against average (1.71) and is third in save percentage (.932). He also leads the country with six shutouts -- tied with fellow Richter finalists Charles Williams of Canisius (who was also a top 10 Hobey finalist) and Cal Peterson of Notre Dame. Tanner Jaillet of Denver and Hunter Miska of Minnesota Duluth are the other two finalists.

The Richter award will also be presented on April 7, during ESPN’s “Talk Frozen Four” event at the Chicago Hilton.