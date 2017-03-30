Beavers swept in baseball home opener

“It’s always nice to play at home in late March, I mean that’s not normal,” he said. “But it’s a little bit bittersweet when you come out and perform in your home opener like that.”

The Beavers were unable to overcome Concordia-St. Paul as they were swept in the doubleheader by scores of 6-3 in game one and 13-2 in game two.

“We got our tails kicked twice,” Bellew said. “We got outplayed in every facet of the game by CSP and that’s really about all you can say. They were just better offensively, they were better defensively and they were better on the mound.”

The Golden Bears (12-10, 6-4 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) quickly grabbed the lead in the first game, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead.

CSP led 5-0 entering the bottom of the fifth when Logan Riedel was able to get the Beavers (7-15, 4-6 NSIC) on the board with his RBI single to right. Matt Mastantuono also ripped an RBI single in the inning to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Riedel narrowed the gap to two runs in the sixth with his sac fly that scored Duane Miller and made it 5-3.

But the Bears shut down the Beavers in the final two innings, striking out four batters while adding a run in the seventh on a solo home run that finalized the game at 6-3.

Gunner Olszewski drove in a run in the first inning of the nightcap on a sac fly to deliver an early 1-0 lead to BSU.

However, CSP answered in the top of the second by scratching four runs across. The Bears went on to score in six of the final seven innings to run away with the 13-2 victory.

Collin Eckman singled down the left field line in the sixth to make it 9-2 but the Bears scored a run in the seventh and three in the eighth to win in eight innings.

CSP had gone 1-3 in a home series with Minot State last weekend but the reverse was true for BSU, which had gone 3-1 in a road series at Winona State.

“We had a good weekend, they had a tough weekend, lost three out of four and then they came here with a little more fire than we had,” Bellew said. “You go on the road in our league and you win two games, you’ve done something. They’re picked to finish fourth in the conference and I’d say they’re somewhere in that realm.”

The Beavers will attempt to return to their form of last week when they host Sioux Falls in a four-game series at the BSU Baseball Diamond this weekend. Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday’s at noon.

“We gotta come right back. We put ourselves in a decent situation and dug ourselves out of a hole last weekend,” Bellew said. “Now we gotta kind of dig ourselves right back out of the same hole. And we’re capable of it.”

Concordia-St. Paul 6, Bemidji State 3

CSP 220 100 1 -- 6

BSU 000 021 0 -- 3

WP: B. Stelzer (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: J. Wittwer (2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 K)

SV: J. Kounkel

Concordia-St. Paul 13, Bemidji State 2 (eight innings)

CSP 040 212 13 -- 13

BSU 100 001 00 -- 2

WP: R. Sweeney (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 4 K)

LP: A. Meyer (4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 1 K)