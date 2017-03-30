Yost perfecto powers BSU softball sweep

With temperatures in the mid-50s and sunny skies above her, Yost threw her first-ever perfect game in the opener of Bemidji State’s doubleheader against Minnesota Crookston. BSU won 8-0 in the five-inning first game and 3-1 in the nightcap as the Beavers swept the Golden Eagles in their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference openers for both teams.

Yost, a Bemidji High School graduate, started both contests. In the first, the senior pitcher struck out 12 and allowed no walks, hits, runs or errors to stay perfect.

“I think having my team score runs, that took the pressure off,” Yost said of her pitching prowess in game one. “When it’s 0-0 it’s a little more tense. But they were able to put up runs right away and that made it easier for me to do my job.”

Although the games were being played in Bemidji, the Beavers were the away team on the scoreboard because the game was moved from Crookston due to poor field conditions.

And BSU (12-5, 2-0 NSIC) took an early 4-0 second inning lead on a single from Brooke Phillips, a double from Jessica Burlingame and a sacrifice fly from Alexandra Ripka. In the third, Burlingame doubled again to make it 6-0, then Yost walked in a run to make it 7-0.

Makayla Pagel singled in a run in the fifth for BSU’s other run.

“We had great pitching from Jess in that first one,” BSU head coach Rick Supinski said. “You don’t have to do a lot when you have her on the mound, and our bats came around for her.”

Things got tense for Yost in the final inning when she realized she was on the verge of the perfecto. The final batter -- Crookston’s Samantha Proctor -- tried to bunt but Yost threw her out.

“Going into the fifth inning I was like, don’t mess this up,” Yost said. “Then they bunted it and I said, this is all mine. I wanted to get it so bad. It felt like a pretty good way to start the season at home.”

Because Yost was able to make such quick work of the Golden Eagles (10-14, 0-2 NSIC) in game one -- it lasted just an hour and 10 minutes -- she was fresh to start game two.

In the nightcap, Yost went four innings and gave up one run on one hit. She struck out eight and walked one.

UMC scored first, on Rocky Bjorge’s fourth-inning sac fly.

But BSU answered in the fifth. Burlingame singled in a run to tie it, then Kelsey McAlister reached on a fielder's’ choice to score Olivia Tucker and give the Beavers a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, the Beavers got some insurance on Alayna Krejci’s single that scored Megan Castor to make it 3-1.

Sophomore Rochelle Koshalek, who came in to pitch the final three innings for the Beavers, retired the Golden Eagles in order in the seventh to get the save.

“That second game was a little tougher. That’s their No. 1 pitcher going out there, and she’s hard to hit,” Supinski said of UMC’s Bailey Braatz, who went all seven innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. “She moves it around, she slows it up here and there… I was happy that we could scrounge out three, and then Rochelle coming in and closing the door on them, she’s made a huge step for us this year.”

Krejci led the Beavers at the plate on the afternoon, going 6-for-8 from the dish with an RBI, while Burlingame went 3-for-7 with five RBIs.

The Beavers continue their homestand this weekend with a pair of NSIC doubleheaders on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, against Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State, respectively.

“It’s a big weekend coming up for us against teams that we should compete with,” Supinski said. “Every game is important but if we can keep the team up and motivated and come out these first three sets 5-1 or 6-0, that’s going to set us up pretty well in the conference.”

Bemidji State 8, Minnesota Crookston 0 (5 innings)

BSU 043 01 -- 3-7-0

UMC 000 00 -- 0-0-0

WP: Yost (7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO).

LP: Klaphake (7 IP 9 H, 7 R, 3 BB, 0 SO).

Bemidji State 3, Minnesota Crookston 1

BSU 000 020 1 -- 3-7-0

UMC 000 100 0 -- 1-2-1

WP: Yost (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 SO).

LP: Braatz (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 1 SO).

SV: Koshalek.