BSU Youth Football Clinic set for April 21
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team will hold its BSU Youth Football Clinic at 5 p.m. on April 21 at Chet Anderson Stadium.
This developmental clinic offers football instruction on throwing, catching, blocking, kicking and tackling by BSU coaches and current Beaver players.
The clinic is open to kids currently in grades Kindergarten through sixth. Cost is $20 and includes a t-shirt and a picnic lunch.
Registration will open at 4 p.m. April 21 or you can register online at BSUBeavers.com/football, and click the “CAMPS” link. The clinic will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a picnic lunch and autograph session at 6 p.m.