Serratore, in his 16th season behind the bench for the Beavers, was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Coach of the Year this season after leading the Beavers to their first 20-win season since 2009-10 and their first-ever WCHA title. The Beavers finished 22-16-3 overall and 20-6-2-2 record in league play.

It’s the sixth time Serratore has been named as a finalist for the Penrose Award. The winner will be announced prior to next week’s Frozen Four in Chicago; the actual award will be presented at the AHCA Coach of the Year Banquet in Naples, Fla., April 26.

In addition to Serratore, this year’s finalists include Norm Bazin of UMass Lowell; Rick Bennett of Union; Ted Donato of Harvard; Tony Granato of Wisconsin; Jeff Jackson of Notre Dame; Jim Montgomery of Denver; Andy Murray of Western Michigan; Scott Sandelin of Minnesota Duluth and Dave Smith of Canisius.