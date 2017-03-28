BASEBALL: BSU home opener moved to Thursday

The Beavers (7-13, 4-4 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) will now take on Concordia-St. Paul (10-10, 4-4 NSIC) at 2 and 4 p.m. in a doubleheader at the BSU Baseball Field.

Bemidji State is coming off a 3-1 series win over Winona State University in the final leg of a season-opening road trip. The Beavers took 5-2, 6-1 and 4-2 wins in Winona.