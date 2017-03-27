BEAVERS ROUNDUP: BSU baseball goes 3-1 at Winona

On Sunday, the Warriors won Game One 8-3 on the strength of a six-run first inning, but the Beavers rallied for a 5-2 win in Game Two. Jack Stigman went six innings and allowed just one run on six hits and seven strikeouts to help BSU earn the win.

On Monday, the Beavers won 6-1 and 4-2, with the BSU pitching staff combining for 13 strikeouts—nine from starters. Senior Collin Eckman and junior outfielder Scott Litchy each knocked out home runs in the team's first NSIC series win this season.

Connor McNallan went the full seven innings in the first game, picking up the win after allowing just five hits and two walks and striking out two.

Ryan Fransen picked up the win in the nine-inning second game, going six innings and giving up two runs on six hits and seven strikeouts. Junior Michael Herd completed threw for one inning with two strikeouts and no hits allowed while senior Logan Riedel switched from outfielder to pitch the final two innings with two strikeouts and two hits allowed.

BSU opens its home schedule Wednesday, March 29, against Concordia-St. Paul at BSU Baseball Field. The Beavers and Golden Bears play a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

Tennis earns 10th win

BEMIDJI—The BSU tennis team used a pair of non-conference wins to pick up its ninth and 10th victories 2017 season andon Sunday at the Gillett Wellness Center.

The Beavers opened the day with a 9-0 victory over the Minnesota Crookston before closing the weekend with a 9-0 win over the Wisconsin-River Falls.

It's the second straight season in double figures after a school record 11 wins in 2016.

The Beavers, now 10-3 overall, return to action April 1-2 when they travel to Duluth for a pair of NSIC matches. BSU will battle the Mary at 5 p.m. Saturday before it faces Minnesota State Moorhead in a 8:45 a.m. matchup Sunday.

Men's golf ninth at NSIC Spring Preview

SMITHVILLE, Mo.—Led by a strong second day by Cody Cook, the BSU men's golf team jumped two teams in the final standings to finish ninth at the NSIC Spring Preview. Cook finished the event tied for eighth place at four over par.

The Beavers sat 11th after the first 18 holes of the event, carding a 313 at the par-72, 6,949-yard Outlaw Course, but BSU trimmed a few strokes from its team score on day two to finish at 310 and climb up two spots in the standings.

BSU, which finished the event at 623, was 40 stokes off the pace set by the team champion, Iowa Western Community College (286-297--583), which led from wire-to-wire after posting a blistering 286 Sunday.

Individually, Augustana's Parker Klitzke earned medalist honors after posting a 36-hole total of 141 (72-69) to edge out a pair of Lindenwood University golfers and the rest of the field by two shots for the win.

Cook was seven strokes back, locked in a three-way tie for eighth place.

In addition to Cook, senior Aaron Leintz also placed among the top 12 individuals, carding a two-day total of 149 (76-73) to tie for 11th place.

The Beavers will be back in action April 1-2 when they travel to Waterloo, Iowa, and Sunnyside Golf Course for the UIU Spring Invitational.

Softball conference opener pushed to Thursday

BEMIDJI—The BSU softball team's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener at Minnesota, Crookston has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 30, in an attempt to gain better field conditions. The games were originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 28. The Beavers (10-5, 0-0 NSIC) will now open league play at the Golden Eagles (10-12, 0-0 NSIC) Thursday, for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

BSU's home scrimmage against Itasca Community College has been cancelled as a result.

The Beavers' home opener will be this weekend, April 1-2, when they host Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State.