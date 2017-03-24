SDSU soccer adds BSU's Janssen to staff
Bemidji State assistant women’s soccer coach Andy Janssen has been hired by South Dakota State, Jackrabbits head coach Brock Thompson announced Friday.
Janssen has spent the past seven seasons with BSU, including the last five as a full-time assistant coach. He helped the Beavers compile an 81-45-9 record with seven consecutive trips to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament. Janssen has coached one NSIC Offensive and one Defensive Player of the Year, 14 all-region selections and 35 All-NSIC picks.