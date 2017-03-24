MEN'S HOCKEY: Former Beaver O’Connor signs with Walleye

The Elk Grove Village, Ill. native made his professional debut and scored a goal Friday night in Toledo’s game against the Florida Everblades. Coincidentally, former BSU forward Brendan Harms now plays for Florida after signing with the team last week. The former teammates and 2016-17 BSU seniors played for the Beavers as recently as two weeks ago.

O’Connor will play the remainder of the season with Toledo, which includes 10 regular-season games and the ECHL’s Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Walleye are currently in first place in the ECHL’s Central Division and own the league’s best record of 46-14-2-1.

O’Connor recorded a career-best 19 points (6g-13a), which included two power-play goals and a game-winner in 41 games, as a senior captain for the Beavers.

A three-time recipient of the WCHA’s Scholar-Athlete Award as well as a three-time member of the league’s all-academic team, O’Connor posted 53 career points (26g-27a) in four seasons and 148 games for BSU.