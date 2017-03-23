BASEBALL: Beavers swept at US Bank Stadium

In game one, the Bulldogs (8-8) jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings to take control. BSU (4-12, 1-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) got on the board in the fifth with back-to-back hits from Ryan Rumpca and Noah Boser, but UMD answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning for a 14-2 score.

Bemidji State tacked on one run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough in the 16-3 final.

The Beavers kept it closer in game two, but Minnesota Duluth again took an early lead. It was 3-1 Bulldogs through two -- with BSU’s score coming from a Matt Mastantuono RBI single.

The score held until Grant Farley blasted a three-run homer in the fifth for a 6-1 score. BSU got just one hit in the final five frames, resulting in the 6-1 loss and a sweep on the afternoon.

The Beavers will resume NSIC play on Sunday, March 26, against Winona State in Winona, kicking off a double-header at 1:30 p.m.