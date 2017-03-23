MEN’S HOCKEY: BSU’s Bitzer a Richter Award finalist

Bitzer put up impressive credentials to that end.

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s player of the year this season, he continues to lead the nation in goals against average (1.71) and shutouts (six). He made 912 saves on 979 shots faced for a .932 save percentage.

He finished 22-14-3 in 39 appearances and led the NCAA with 2,355 minutes and 22 seconds in the crease for BSU. That helped lead the Beavers to their first-ever WCHA regular-season title, their first MacNaughton Cup and their first 20-win season since 2009-10.

In addition to Bitzer, Charles Williams of Canisius, Notre Dame’s Cal Peterson, Hunter Miska of Minnesota Duluth and Denver’s Tanner Jaillet were also selected as finalists for the award. The semifinalists, finalists and winner of the award are determined by a committee of coaches, scouts and members of the media.

The fourth-annual award will be presented in Chicago on Friday, April 7, in conjunction with the Frozen Four.