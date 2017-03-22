The Beavers wrapped up their first spring practice Wednesday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“We’re finding some pieces of the puzzle on the offense still, and defensively I thought we played pretty well for the first day,” interim head coach Brent Bolte said. “You think your defense would be a little bit ahead the first day, especially because of how cold it is out here. I think the offense will get better and better. But I was pleased (with the) first day.”

On the heels of one of the best seasons in program history -- and its first-ever postseason victory in the Mineral Water Bowl -- BSU wants more after going 9-3 in 2016.

“We’ve gotta stay hungry,” senior quarterback Jordan Hein said. “At the end of the day, the bowl game was fun but we still lost three football games. I mean losing sucks. We all hate losing, so that’s kind of our motivation to take that next step now ... and hope we get into the playoffs.”

On offense, the Beavers will be without receivers Juwaan Richard, Vince Dinkel, Blake Petrich and Brady Schmidt, but do retain Blake Holder. The incoming senior led the team with 785 receiving yards, and was second on the squad in touchdowns (eight) and receptions (32).

“We lost some big names ... last year, but we’ve still got Blake Holder, Brad Birchfield, Christian Lunde,” Hein said. “I mean, we’ve got a pretty good corps as a whole, we’ve just gotta get everything sharp.”

“Mannie Kugmeh at slot is gonna be a pretty gifted player, I think,” Bolte said. “We moved Brian Adkins over to the outside wide receiver spot. Jake Anderson is there. Blair Van Ess has looked great in the offseason conditioning. He was kind of a role player last year for us. Brad Birchfield’s back, you got Blake Holder. You got Eric Wunrow who’s playing tight end.”

Leading rusher Gena Adams will also be missing this fall, but seniors Tahi Nomane, who led BSU with 11 rushing touchdowns, and Michael Washington will still man the backfield.

“Probably the spot that we gotta figure out is fullback,” Bolte said. “We’ve got three guys competing pretty hard and moving some guys around there. That spot, I think there’s enough skill to go around so I think we’ll be okay. But the O-line is the biggest question.”

Three senior offensive linemen are gone, but Brandon Schindler and Jake Krause, both All-NSIC selections, will be back after starting all 12 games last year, as will junior Brady Youngberg, who saw a lot of playing time.

“Hank Bellefy, the local Bemidji kid at center, is running with the ones right now,” Bolte said. “We certainly are going to have a lot of guys rotating in at center to see that spot. And then we gotta figure out who’s gonna replace (Matthew) Valentine at tackle. (Brady) Youngberg played quite a bit last year, so I kind of view him as a starter … I feel we’ve got three pretty solid guys.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Beavers return five All-NSIC selections including defensive end Alex Burgess, linebacker Jamison Evans, cornerback Gunner Olszewski, linebacker Trysten Ross and defensive lineman Jake Wirsching.

“We lost two great safeties that we had, but we have five (all-NSIC) guys that are returning and all the guys are getting after everybody in the weight room,” Burgess said. “We’re gonna be able to stay healthy with our five guys that were all-conference, but there are guys right under them that are ready to play in the position.”

The Beavers’ spring season will culminate with the annual Green and White spring game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. BSU will kick off the 2017 regular season Aug. 31 at Winona State.

The BSU football team released its 2017 summer camp schedule, including a youth clinic, one team camp and three individual camps that are now taking registrants.

The youth clinic and team camp, along with one individual camp, will take place at Chet Anderson Stadium. The first two individual camps on the schedule will take place in Madison, Wis., and at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.

BSU coaches will be present to teach camp participants.

A youth clinic will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at Chet Anderson Stadium after the conclusion of BSU’s spring practices. Registration is open to youth currently in grades K-6. The cost per youth is $20, and includes instruction on various football skills, a Beaver football t-shirt, lunch and an autograph session with current BSU players.

For more information on camps, visit BSUBeavers.com/camps or contact Craig Bagnell at (218) 755-2511.