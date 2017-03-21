FOOTBALL: Beavers kick off spring season

BSU is scheduled to have 15 practice days culminating in the annual Green and White Spring game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 15. BSU will practice Wednesday, Friday and Saturday the first week and Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday over the final three weeks.

The Beavers will also host a youth camp to end the spring season Friday, April 21, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. BSU coaches and players will provide lessons at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Beavers are looking to try and improve on one of the best seasons in program history under interim head coach Brent Bolte. BSU went 9-3 overall and finished their 2016 season with a win in the Mineral Water Bowl -- the Beavers’ first-ever postseason victory.

Although fifteen seniors will graduate this season, BSU returns a bulk of their starters on both sides of the ball. That includes quarterback and 2016 Harlon Hill nominee Jordan Hein as well as running backs Tahi Nomane and Michael Washington.

Defensively, five All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference players return: defensive end Alex Burgess, linebacker Jamison Evans, cornerback Gunner Olszewski and linebacker Trysten Ross.

The 2017 season officially begins Thursday, Aug. 31, at Winona State. BSU’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 9, against Concordia-St. Paul.