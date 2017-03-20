BASEBALL: McNallan throws complete game to help BSU split with Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Junior pitcher Connor McNallan threw a complete game to help the Bemidji State baseball team split its series finale against Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Beavers, playing in their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference series of the season, beat USF 7-2 in the first game behind McNallan’s solid outing on the mound, but the Cougars rallied to win game two 12-2.
In the first game, McNallan struck out two and allowed just two earned runs on six hits. The Bemidji High School graduate is
Four different Beavers -- Noah Boser, Duane Miller, Gunner Olszewski and Collin Eckman -- had two hits apiece. Olszewski had a team-high 3 RBis.
In the second game, the Beavers’ offense had a tougher time.
BSU had just two runs on four hits against Augustana starter Tyler Vaughn. Olszewski doubled to score a run and Ben Boser added two hits.
Beavers’ starter Ryan Fransen gave up six hits and four runs -- three earned -- in four innings. Augie pounded out 12 runs in 15 hits.
BSU is now 4-10 overall and 1-3 in the NSIC while the Vikings are 8-10 and 3-1 in the conference.
BSU continues its road trip to begin the season this week when they take on Minnesota Duluth in a non-conference doubleheader at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.