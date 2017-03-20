The Beavers, playing in their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference series of the season, beat USF 7-2 in the first game behind McNallan’s solid outing on the mound, but the Cougars rallied to win game two 12-2.

In the first game, McNallan struck out two and allowed just two earned runs on six hits. The Bemidji High School graduate is

Four different Beavers -- Noah Boser, Duane Miller, Gunner Olszewski and Collin Eckman -- had two hits apiece. Olszewski had a team-high 3 RBis.

In the second game, the Beavers’ offense had a tougher time.

BSU had just two runs on four hits against Augustana starter Tyler Vaughn. Olszewski doubled to score a run and Ben Boser added two hits.

Beavers’ starter Ryan Fransen gave up six hits and four runs -- three earned -- in four innings. Augie pounded out 12 runs in 15 hits.

BSU is now 4-10 overall and 1-3 in the NSIC while the Vikings are 8-10 and 3-1 in the conference.

BSU continues its road trip to begin the season this week when they take on Minnesota Duluth in a non-conference doubleheader at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.