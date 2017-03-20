Yost struck out a total of 16 batters in the game for the second time this season and was one shy of tying a career high. She only allowed five hits and two earned runs and didn’t surrender a single walk during the game.

BSU’s offense totalled 15 hits, a season-high. The Beavers’ bats were alive in the game and totaled 15 hits, a season-high. Jessica Burlingame, Alexandra Ripka, Yost, Makayla Pagel and Brooke Phillips each totaled two hits in the game while Kelsey McAllister and Pagel each had two RBI.

The Beavers return to Bemidji to host Itasca Community College for a scrimmage Thursday, March 23. before beginning Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play Tuesday, March 28, at Minnesota Crookston.