“We know we had a good year, but we obviously left some things on the table,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “That’s still a tough pill to swallow a little bit, because I think we had high expectations.”

Still, by most metrics the season was a success overall despite the finish. It was their first 20-win campaign since 2009-10 -- the last time they made the NCAA tournament -- and their first-ever WCHA title since joining the league in 2010-11.

BSU also has a Hobey Baker finalist in junior goaltender Michael Bitzer -- the first time a Beaver has been among the top-10 nominees for the award since Joel Otto in 1984.

Considering where the Beavers finished last year -- fifth place -- and where they were picked to finish in the preseason -- sixth -- is in itself an accomplishment.

All of those things simply added to the buzz around the program this year.

“(The media) has those expectations, I have those expectations, the players do, the fans do,” Serratore said. “That’s what was great about it because what happens is, the hype builds up when you win the league like we did with a 20-6-2 record, and we won it with three games left, and we were first place from wire-to-wire, that in itself creates a lot of enthusiasm and excitement from within the program.”

Serratore was named the WCHA’s coach of the year after the season, but he downplayed that award, saying it’s really about the team.

“The bottom line is, we had a good season,” he said. “We were picked sixth in our league. We were fortunate enough to win the league, so obviously I was chosen coach of the year just because of that, but you’re chosen coach of the year because you have good players.

“Our players had a heck of a year and got it done, and obviously put us in position to win the league, and that’s where that comes from. Coach of the year, I just think that those awards are very overrated. The players are the ones that are doing all the work out there.”

The Beavers did a lot of work, especially on defense. They were one of the best teams in the country in keeping pucks out of the net. The team’s 1.89 goals against average is second nationally, behind only No. 1 Denver. Bitzer, who was named the WCHA’s player of the year and was a Mike Richter Award finalist in addition to being a Hobey finalist, continues to lead the country with a 1.71 goals against and six shutouts. He had a save percentage of .932.

And although offense wasn’t BSU’s forte this season, they had some players who could light the lamp.

Senior defenseman Phil Marinaccio had a career year with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 41 games. He was named all-WCHA second team for his efforts.

“I was happy for Phil,” Serratore said. “He did a lot for us offensively but I really think he honed his game this year. He was consistent, but he was a good away from the puck. We really worked hard on that over the course of four years with him. By him being so much better away from the puck it really helped his offense and his overall game.”

Juniors Gerry Fitzgerald and Kyle Bauman scored 13 goals apiece to lead BSU. Fitzgerald’s eight power play tallies were tops in the WCHA.

The Beavers will lose seven seniors to graduation this season. Marinaccio is leaving, along with forwards Charlie O’Connor, Nate Arentz and Brendan Harms (all captains), defenseman Carter Struthers and goalies Jesse Wilkins and Reid Mimmack. Harms signed with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL earlier this week, becoming the first member of the class of 2017 to go pro.

Still, the Beavers have plenty to be excited about next season.

Bitzer is just a junior, as are the Fitzgerald triplets (aside from Gerry, Myles had 18 points and Leo 17). Bauman will be back, and BSU’s blue line will be strong. Five of the Beavers six defensemen who saw the bulk of minutes down the stretch return, too (sophomores Dillon Eichstadt, Justin Baudry and Dan Billett and freshmen Zach Whitecloud and Tommy Muck).

A few incoming recruits are also intriguing. Forward Brendan Harris led the British Columbia Hockey League in scoring with 98 points in 57 games and won the league’s MVP award. His Wenatchee teammate Charlie Combs led the league with 51 goals, he’s also a BSU commit.

Serratore said he likes the Beavers’ chances for next year, but nothing is won on paper.

“We'll be fine next year. We have a lot of good players coming back,” he said. “But every year is different. You don’t have a crystal ball, so you have to enjoy it when you can enjoy it.

“We like our guys coming back, we feel we have a lot of intangibles, we like the puzzle pieces that we actually have. But still, those puzzle pieces, you have to make sure you have good years, you have to get some breaks, you have to play well consistently.”