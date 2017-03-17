SOFTBALL: Beavers extend win streak to six

Rochelle Koshalek (2-0) only gave up three hits in the first game and recorded the first shutout of her collegiate career against the Crimson Hawks. She also struck out two.

Jessica Yost got the Beavers’ bats going in the second inning with her solo homer. BSU scored another two runs in the third thanks to Brooke Phillips and Kelsey McAllister.

Alayna Krejci singled with the bases loaded to drive in Jessica Burlingame and Alexandra Ripka in the seventh inning.

The Chargers scored the first run in the first inning of the second game but an eight-run third delivered BSU a significant lead.

Ripka started the scoring with a two-run double followed by Yost’s double, which scored one. Krejci then hit a sacrifice fly and Makayla Pagel hit an RBI single that drove in Yost before the Chargers made a pitching change. Rachel Burkland reached on an error that scored two more runs while Burlingame had a sacrifice hit to bring in the eighth run of the third.

The Beavers scratched another four runs across in the fourth to take a 12-1 lead. McAllister and Yost utilized two Charger errors and came home to score, followed by a sacrifice hit by Olivia Tucker for her lone RBI of the game. Burlkand doubled and scored Angie Roberts for the Beavers’ last run.

Yost (6-1) earned her sixth win of the season. She allowed just three hits and one earned run and struck out seven with no walks.

BSU will attempt to sweep another doubleheader today when the Beavers meet Nova Southeastern and Merrimack College at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.