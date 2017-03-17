Search
    BSU soccer adds a commitment

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:56 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State head soccer coach Jim Stone has announced that Brainerd native Allyson Smith has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Beavers beginning this fall. The forward/attacking midfielder is the eighth addition to BSU’s 2017 signing class.

    Smith played three sports at Brainerd High School and was a three-time MVP of the girls soccer team. She was named an All-Central Lakes Conference selection as well as all-section, earned All-State Second Team honors and was voted as the most valuable attacker for the conference champion Warriors.

    Smith was also a member of the Warrior track and field team and was an all-conference selection and three-time MVP for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors’ girls hockey team.

    BSU’s 2017 signing class is made up of a goaltender, two forwards, four midfielders and a defender.

