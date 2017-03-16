SOFTBALL: BSU extends win streak to four

Against Seton Hill, the Beavers (7-3) won 4-3 after scattering runs in the first, third and sixth innings. Although SHU battled back and scored one in the sixth and two more in the seventh, BSU held on.

Kelsey McAllister went all seven innings on the mound for BSU to pick up her first win on the season. She allowed just two earned runs on six hits while striking out four and only walking one.

The Beavers had 10 hits in the game including two from McAllister, Jessica Burlingame and Jessica Yost. Burlingame, Alayna Yost and Krejci each led the Beavers with one RBI while Ripka came in to score two runs.

Against Slippery Rock, the Beavers won 10-2 in a six-inning game.

Neither team scored until the third inning, but BSU would score in bunches after that—the Beavers had three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.

BSU had nine hits in the game and benefitted from four SRU errors.

Yost pitched all six innings in the game allowing just five hits and one earned run. She struck out 15 batters and didn't allow a walk.

Alexandra Ripka finished the game by going 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI, one double and two runs scored to lead the Beavers while Yost went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Bemidji State will look to continue its winning streak today when they face facing Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Hillsdale College at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.