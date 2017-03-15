BASEBALL: Beavers get past Pittsburg State, 6-3

The Beavers (3-6) connected for five hits, including four doubles, in the third inning to bring all six runs home to beat the Gorillas (8-15).

The Gorillas scored one run in each of the first two innings until BSU broke through in the third.

Senior Ben Boser began the five-hit inning with a single followed by four doubles, all coming with two outs. Seniors Mason Bellew and Ryan Rumpca each hit RBI doubles while seniors Duane Miller and Logan Riedel each notched two-RBI doubles.

PSU responded with a run in the bottom of the third but the Beaver pitching staff held onto the 6-3 lead and took the win.

Senior starting pitcher Ryan Fransen (1-0) picked up his first win of the season after throwing five innings with three strikeouts while allowing three hits and two earned runs. BSU relievers held the Gorillas scoreless through the final four innings of play. Junior Trent McDougall, freshman Jake Olson and junior Will Thurston combined for three innings with three hits allowed and two strikeouts. Junior Jack Wittwer earned the first save of his BSU career after closing out the ninth inning.

The Beavers will begin Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D.