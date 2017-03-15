SOFTBALL: Beavers sweep doubleheader

In the first game, the Beavers (4-3) scored four runs in each of the first two innings before adding two more in the third and one in the fourth.

Freshman shortstop Olivia Tucker recorded a team-high three RBI in the win with her three-run double in the first. Senior right fielder Angie Roberts belted a solo homer to right in the fourth inning for BSU.

Senior Jessica Yost pitched five shutout innings to improve to 4-1 on the season and struck out 12 while allowing one hit.

The second game was tied at 1-all after the second inning until the Beavers scored in each of the final five innings to claim an 8-1 win over Clarion. BSU scored in every inning but the first.

Roberts led the Beavers with two RBI and went 1-for-4 in the game while also scoring two runs.

Sophomore Rochelle Koshalek had her best game of the season in the circle and allowed just one earned run off of five hits in seven innings pitched. She struck out two and walked one to earn her first win of the season.

BSU will meet Seton Hill at 9:30 a.m. and Slippery Rock at noon today as the Beavers continue their spring break trip in Florida.