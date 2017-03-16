MEN'S HOCKEY: BSU goalie Bitzer a Hobey Baker finalist

Bitzer is BSU’s first Hobey Baker finalist since Joel Otto in 1984. Otto went on to a long NHL career.

“I just think it’s great for the program,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “It’s great for the community, it’s great for everybody. When you see Bemidji State affiliated with the Hobey Baker finalist, I don't think you can put it into words because it has a huge impact for the university, for the community, for recruiting.

“It just shows that you were successful. That's the biggest thing. When you see that, it goes hand-in-hand with a successful year.”

Bitzer, whose 1.71 goals against average leads the country and is a BSU single-season record, is the lone WCHA player to be named a finalist and one of just two goaltenders in the top 10. Canisius senior Charles Williams (who played at BSU’s WCHA rivals Ferris State before transferring) is the other. Williams leads the country in save percentage (.946) and is second to Bitzer in goals-against (1.75).

The other eight finalists include Northeastern forward Zach Aston-Reese, Notre Dame forward Anders Bjork, Denver defenseman Will Butcher, Union forward Spencer Foo, New Hampshire forward Tyler Kelleher, Harvard forward Alexander Kerfoot, Minnesota forward Tyler Sheehy and Union forward Mike Vecchione.

“I was proud when I saw that today,” Serratore said of Bitzer being among the finalists. “More times than not, you see the BCS schools, the Boston Colleges, the Boston Universities, the Minnesotas (as finalists) year-in, year-out. It’s good to see the mid-majors get some accolades. But he earned it. He did this over 39 games. That’s amazing. It’s a testament to Bitz and his teammates.”

Bitzer is in Mexico for BSU’s spring break and was unavailable for comment.

His numbers have certainly been eye-popping. The former Moorhead Spud played in 39 of BSU’s 41 games and spent 2,355 minutes, 22 seconds in the crease for the Beavers -- the most in the nation.

He went 22-14-3 -- the first BSU goalie to win that many games since 1987 -- has a nation-best six shutouts and a .932 save percentage, which is fourth in the country.

Bitzer won the WCHA’s overall MVP on Tuesday -- just the third goalie in 25 years to do so -- and was also an All-WCHA first-team selection. In addition, he’s one of 10 finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the best goalie in the country.

“It tells you that statistically, he was off the charts. How could you not win the MVP of our league with those stats? They’re mind-boggling stats,” Serratore said. “This guy, he had a heavy workload, and it just shows you how consistent he is. He didn’t do this over the course of 16 or 18 games. A lot of goalies can do that over 16 or 18 games and get on a run. He had to do that consistently throughout a six-month season. That, to me, is remarkable in itself.”

The Beavers ended their season on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Bowling Green in the WCHA semifinals. They went 22-16-3 and won the WCHA title for the first time in the program’s history.

“He was our best player, he was the best player in the league, he was one of the best players in the country,” Serratore said. “When you have a player that good, it means a lot to your team. And having a goaltender, that’s like having an outstanding left-handed pitcher. It’s like having a great quarterback. Those guys have so much impact in the game because they’re so involved in the game.

“He meant so much to our team. A big reason why we had the success we did is because we had a heck of a player like Mike Bitzer. I’m happy to see him get rewarded for a team that we had.”