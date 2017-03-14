BASEBALL: Beavers done in by Rogers State, 18-0

The Beavers (2-7) dug a 7-0 hole after two innings to the Hillcats (14-8) while stranding five runners during the first two frames.

Rogers State plated three runs in the first inning and four in the second as Bradley Degnan hit a three-run home run in the second to give RSU a 7-0 lead. The Beavers totaled four runners in scoring position over the first two innings, getting runners on second and third in the first and bases loaded in the second, but could not drive them home.

The Hillcats continued to connect at the plate, scoring in each of the final five innings.

Senior starting pitcher Logan Riedel (0-2) took the loss after throwing 1.1 innings with one strikeout and allowed eight hits and six earned runs. Hillcats pitcher Brock Knoten (2-1) was credited with the win after throwing five innings while allowing two hits and no runs.

The Beavers will play the final non-conference game of their spring trip at 1 p.m. today with a nine-inning game against Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kan.