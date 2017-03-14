MEN'S GOLF: BSU takes 13th in weather-shortened event

Cody Cook posted an 81 (+10) on day one to tie for 40th place individually. The sophomore finished the par-71, 6,647-yard Topeka Country Club course to finish 11 strokes out of medalist contention.

Central Missouri State's Cole Dillon earned top individual honors, posting an opening-round score of 70 (-1) and a one shot lead over the rest of the field.

Central Missouri State secured an eight-stroke lead for the team title, braving windy, 20-degree weather to finish day one with a 298 (+14). BSU shot a 334 (+50) on its first round of the spring to finish 36 shots off the pace.

In addition to Cook, BSU's Aaron Leintz finished tied for 52nd at 83 (+12), Sam Otto tied for 60th at 84 (+13) and Gabe Douglas finished tied for 73rd at 86 (+15).

The Beavers will travel to Smithville, Mo. March 26-27 as Paradise Point Country Club hosts the NSIC Preview.