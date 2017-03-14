MEN'S GOLF: BSU takes 13th in weather-shortened event
Topeka, Kan. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team began its spring season at the Washburn Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The Beavers and the rest of the field completed only 18 holes in the weather-shortened event as BSU placed 13th.
Cody Cook posted an 81 (+10) on day one to tie for 40th place individually. The sophomore finished the par-71, 6,647-yard Topeka Country Club course to finish 11 strokes out of medalist contention.
Central Missouri State's Cole Dillon earned top individual honors, posting an opening-round score of 70 (-1) and a one shot lead over the rest of the field.
Central Missouri State secured an eight-stroke lead for the team title, braving windy, 20-degree weather to finish day one with a 298 (+14). BSU shot a 334 (+50) on its first round of the spring to finish 36 shots off the pace.
In addition to Cook, BSU's Aaron Leintz finished tied for 52nd at 83 (+12), Sam Otto tied for 60th at 84 (+13) and Gabe Douglas finished tied for 73rd at 86 (+15).
The Beavers will travel to Smithville, Mo. March 26-27 as Paradise Point Country Club hosts the NSIC Preview.