SOFTBALL: BSU splits two games Monday

BSU beat Post on Monday thanks to Alayna Krejci's solid offensive performance. She led the Beavers at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Nine different Beavers tallied a hit in the game.

Against Ohio Dominican, BSU kept it close thanks to Kelsey McAllister's solid day in the pitching circle. She went 6 2/3 inning, allowed just one earned run and seven hits and had one strikeout. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.

BSU had a 1-0 lead going into the seventh inning and had two outs before ODU singled twice with two outs. Jessica Yost relieved McAllister, and gave up three runs to the Panthers to make it 3-1.

The Beavers had a comeback attempt. Alexandra Ripka tripled to right field with one out. McAllister drove her in by doubling on the very next at bat to cut the deficit to one. However, the Panthers converted a double play on Yost and McAllister to end the game, 3-2.

Ripka led the Beavers going 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and scored two runs.

BSU plays again Tuesday, March 14, when they face off against Saint Michael's College and Clarion University at 2:30 pm and 5 p.m., respectively.