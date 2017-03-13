And on Sunday night the two were there as the Warriors and the Storhamar Dragons played eight overtimes. Storhamar won 2-1 in Game 5 of their Norwegian league playoff game—one that is now thought to be the longest game in hockey history.

There were 217 minutes and 14 seconds of play. The Dragons' Joakim Jensen scored the game-winner with 2:46 left in the 11th period.

The game started at 6 p.m. Sunday night in Storhamar but didn't end until after 2:30 a.m. local time.

The stat sheet, such as it is, certainly looks odd. The Dragons outshot the Warriors 96-93. According to Sparta's website, there were just three penalties the entire game. McCormack, a former BSU captain, went to the box for hooking in the first period.

Storhamar scored in the second period before Sarpsborg equalized in the third. After that, the teams went more than 80 minutes without a goal before Jensen netted the game-winner.

The previous record for longest game was set in 1933, when the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons in six overtimes.

McCormack, who has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 50 games for Sparta this season, told the team's website that it wasn't actually that painful.

"It's kind of funny to think we started the game at 6," he said. "I think after the first or second overtime it just started going very fast. You kinda get past that wall, like the runners' wall they talk about, and your body just starts pumping in good endorphins and you don't really feel that bad. We were thinking maybe it was going to go more periods."

McCormack said both teams had plenty of drinks and food in the locker room between periods to stay energized.

It doesn't appear Gerbrandt played Sunday's game (a full box score from the Norwegian league is hard to dig up on the Internet, it seems), but he has a total of 39 points (21 goals, 17 assists) in 47 games.

Either way, Sparta has a quick turnaround for Game 6. The teams face off again Tuesday, with the Warriors on the brink of elimination down three games to two.