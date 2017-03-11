Senior pitcher Terry Hadden threw a complete game with no earned runs allowed for BSU (2-6) before the game was called due to rain with one out in the seventh inning.

The Beavers had several opportunities to get on the scoreboard early after leaving nine runners on base through the first four innings. The third and fourth innings provided BSU with the bases loaded, including with one out in the fourth, but the Beavers were not able to bring any runs home. Arlington Baptist brought home the first run in the bottom of the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly to center field to take a 1-0 lead.

Senior Matt Mastantuono, who reached base on a walk, tied the game in the sixth inning after a two-out double steal. The Patriots scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth for the final run before the game was called with one out in the seventh. The game was delayed by rain for 30 minutes before the field was deemed unplayable.

Hadden (0-1) took the loss after pitching a complete game with no earned runs allowed and three strikeouts. BSU left 10 runners stranded one base while ABC turned three double plays in the game.

Bemidji State continues its spring trip with a single nine-inning game against at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Rogers State in Claremore, Okla.