BASEBALL: Beavers split with Patriots

Arlington Baptist struck first in game one with two runs in the first inning while the Beavers (2-6) took their first lead in the third. Seniors Ben Boser and Logan Riedel got on base with singles to set up a two-RBI triple by senior Ryan Rumpca. Rumpca was brought home on a sacrifice fly to give BSU a 3-2 lead.

The Patriots answered with five runs in the bottom of the third before BSU erupted at the plate with three runs in the fifth and 10 in the sixth. Senior Mason Bellew hit a bases loaded triple to initiate the 10-run sixth. Riedel finished the scoring for BSU in the seventh with his first home run of the season, a grand slam to right.

Freshman starting pitcher Jake Olson (1-0) picked up his first career win after throwing two innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

The Patriots scored first again in game two with a run in the second inning and three in the third. The Beavers tallied their only runs of the game in the fourth in part to three wild pitches.

Junior pitcher Connor McNallan (0-2) recorded a loss in game two after throwing 2.2 innings with five strikeouts and three earned runs allowed.

BSU and Arlington Baptist will conclude their three-game series today at noon.