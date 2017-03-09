MEN’S HOCKEY: Muck, Billett an unheralded shutdown tandem

The Bemidji State blueliners have only been playing together as defensive partners for about two months. But they seem to have formed an instant connection.

“There’s times on the ice where, we won’t even say anything to each other, but we know what the other one is thinking,” Billett said. “That all comes with playing with someone for an extended period of time. And the longer you spend with someone the more you get to know about them. There’s times where I’ll jump up in the rush and I’ll know Tommy will be back for me. And if I look over and see him going I’ll hold back and wait.”

“I think we play well off each other,” Muck added. “He’s a big body, he throws his weight around, which is really good. I try and throw my weight around when I can, but it’s little things like support. If you don’t have time to check your shoulders or if you know you’re being pressured by two guys, you know you can throw it to an area where he’s going to be. That’s the biggest thing as you play with someone, you learn their tendencies and you kind of get a feeling of where they’re going to be on the ice.”

Billett, a sophomore from Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Muck, a freshman from Inver Grove Heights, might seem like something of an odd couple, at least on the ice. Billett is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and a right-handed shot. Muck is 5-foot-10, 178 pounds and a lefty. Both, though, are more defensive minded but can get in the rush when necessary -- Billett scored a goal and Muck had two assists last weekend against Northern Michigan.

“They’re good defenders, they’re tough, they have good feet, they’re smart and they know their roles,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “They’ve accepted their roles, and they have good chemistry. Tommy’s a little undersized and Danny’s bigger and stronger. They feed off each other pretty well, and they’re a left and right hand combination… we’ve been using those guys in shut-down roles.“

The top-seeded Beavers (22-14-3) host No. 4-seeded Bowling Green (19-7-2) in a best-of-three Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff series this weekend at the Sanford Center (7:07 p.m. today and Saturday, 5:07 p.m. Sunday). The Falcons, who have outscored opponents 23-4 in their past five games, will be a big test for BSU’s well-oiled Beavers defensive machine.

BSU continues to lead the country in goals allowed (a stout 1.87 per game) and is third in the nation when it comes to giving up shots on goal (24.67 per game).

Although BSU junior goaltender Michael Bitzer gets plenty of the accolades, the Beavers’ somewhat-unheralded defensive corps deserves plenty of credit. Of the players who have been seeing the most playing time this season, only one (Carter Struthers) is a senior and another (Brett Beauvais) a junior.

The rest are sophomores (Billett, Justin Baudry and Dillon Eichstadt) or freshmen (Muck and Zach Whitecloud).

“From the start of the year to now, every single defenseman has grown,” Billett said. “I know the freshmen have really stepped into their roles well and have played exceptionally well. And there’s a lot of us sophomores that, we’ve had to grow up a lot. We’re kind of being pushed into more mature roles. We have to be the mature ones on the D end.”

The Beaver hockey program has always prided itself on solid defensive play, but it seems they’ve taken it a step further this season -- no matter the opponent, it always seems there is a green-and-white defender (or forward back playing defense) back to make sure nothing gets by Bitzer uncontested.

“We work a lot on pucks,” Billett said. “Stick-on-pucks, and body on body, that’s how you engage. When it comes down to it, in terms of shot blocking or getting in the way of a pass, it’s whatever you’ve got to do to stop it, whatever you’ve got to do to sacrifice.”

BSU has blocked 498 shots in front of Michael Bitzer this season, and when shots have gotten through they’ve done a good job making sure that -- if the goalie doesn’t make a save -- there aren’t many second or third chances.

“That’s been a big key for us the last half of the season, just eliminating second opportunities,” Muck added. “Boxing out, getting sticks, because ultimately not all goals are going to be pretty at this time of the year. Those game-winning goals are going to be right in front of Bitz. We have to clear guys out and clear pucks out.

“I’d give Bitz a clear shot. If he can see the puck clearly, I’d put my money on him to make that save.”

The Beavers this weekend face a Bowling Green team that finished second in the WCHA in scoring. BSU is up to the challenge.

“We’re always welcoming new challenges,” Muck said. “Bowling Green, they play a heavy game. They have some big forwards, they’re really good down low, so that will be a good challenge for us.”