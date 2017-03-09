The Beavers, who won the MacNaughton Cup and finished with a 20-13-3 regular-season record (20-6-2 in the WCHA), are well-represented on the all-conference teams.

Goaltender Michael Bitzer, forwards Phil Marinaccio and Gerry Fitzgerald and defenseman Zach Whitecloud were all named All-WCHA Thursday.

Bitzer, a junior from Moorhead, was the WCHA’s goaltending champion this season and was appropriately named to the WCHA’s first team. Within the conference, he went 20-5-2 and broke an all-time conference record with a 1.40 goals against average. In all games, he continues to lead the nation in GAA (1.65), shutouts (six) and minutes played (2,219 minutes, 13 seconds). He has a .933 save percentage (852 saves on 913 shots faced).

Bitzer was the only Beaver on the All-WCHA first team, but Marinaccio (second team), Fitzgerald (third team) and Whitecloud (rookie team) also earned league honors.

Marinaccio, a senior from Nobleton, Ontario, leads the Beavers in points this season with 28 -- a career high -- and leads BSU in assists with 18 helpers. Coming into this season, Marinaccio had totalled 29 points in three seasons.

Fitzgerald, a junior from Port Alberni, B.C., is second on the team with 25 points but also leads both the Beavers and the conference in power play goals (eight). He also has 15 points on the power play.

Finally, Whitecloud, a freshman from Brandon, Manitoba, was named to the WCHA’s All-Rookie team. He leads all BSU defenseman (and all BSU freshmen) with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists). Thirteen of those points have come on the power play.

See below for the full list of players on the All-WCHA teams.

The conference’s major awards -- player of the year, rookie of the year, coach of the year, etc. -- will be announced next Thursday, March 18.

WCHA All-Conference

First team

F Gerald Mayhew, sr., Ferris State; F Mitch McLain, jr., Bowling Green; F Marc Michaelis, fr., Minnesota State; D Daniel Brickley, so., Minnesota State; D Matt Roy, jr., Michigan Tech; G Michael Bitzer, jr., Bemidji State

Second team

F C.J. Franklin, jr., Minnesota State; F Mitch Hults, so., Lake Superior State; F Phillip Marinaccio, sr., Bemidji State; F Corey Mackin, so., Ferris State; D Shane Hanna, sr., Michigan Tech; D Sean Walker, sr., Bowling Green; G Atte Tolvanen, so., Northern Michigan

Third team

F Brad McClure, jr., Minnesota State; F Dominik Shine, sr., Northern Michigan; F Gerry Fitzgerald, jr., Bemidji State; D Mark Friedman, jr., Bowling Green; D Kurt Gosselin, so., Alabama Huntsville; G Justin Kapelmaster, fr., Ferris State

All-rookie team

F Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State; F Darien Craighead, Northern Michigan; F Max Humitz, Lake Superior State; D Ian Scheid, Minnesota State; D Alec Rauhauser, Bowling Green; D Mitch Reinke, Michigan Tech; D Zach Whitecloud, Bemidji State; G Angus Redmond, Michigan Tech

Aside from being named an All-WCHA first-team goalie, Bitzer on Thursday was also named a semifinalist for the 2016-17 Mike Richter Award, which annually honors the most outstanding goalie in Division I hockey.

The award is in its fourth year and past winners have been Thatcher Demko of Boston College (2016), North Dakota’s Zane McIntyre (2015) and Connor Hellebuyck of UMass-Lowell (2014).

Aside from Bitzer, this year’s semifinalists include Parker Gahagen of Army, Kyle Hayton af St. Lawrence, Tanner Jaillet of Denver, Merrick Madsen of Harvard, Hunter Miska of Minnesota Duluth, Jake Oettinger of Boston University, Cal Petersen of Notre Dame, Shane Starrett of Air Force and Charles Williams of Canisius.

Finalists for the Mike Richter Award, and eventually, its winner, will be determined a committee of coaches, scouts and members of the media. The winner will be announced at the 2017 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Chicago.