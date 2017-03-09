BASEBALL: BSU swept by Upper Iowa at U.S. Bank

In the first game, junior Scott Litchy tied it at 1-1 with his first home run of the season in the bottom of the second. But UIU scratched five runs across in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead.

Sophomore Gunner Olszewski doubled in the sixth inning as the Beavers (1-4) made a late comeback attempt. After stealing third, Olszewski was driven in by senior third baseman Duane Miller on a sacrifice fly.

Litchy then doubled to left center before senior first baseman Mason Bellew singled to center to put runners on the corners with two outs. A fly out one batter later ended the BSU rally.

Senior starting pitcher Logan Riedel (0-1) was credited with the loss after throwing four innings with six strikeouts and six earned runs allowed. Senior pitcher Luke Benge entered in relief and finished with no hits allowed and four strikeouts in three innings pitched. UIU’s starting pitcher Zachary Cain (1-0) threw a complete game, going seven innings with seven hits allowed, three strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.

The Peacocks scored in the first inning of the second game before senior infielder/outfielder Ben Boser tied it in the fifth. His double to right scored senior shortstop Collin Eckman before senior designated hitter Ryan Rumpca’s two-run single to center gave the Beavers a 3-1 lead.

UIU drove in a couple of runs off a single to tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth. BSU stemmed the tide there but allowed a double with one out in the seventh that was followed by a walk-off single to center that delivered the Peacocks a 4-3 win.

Junior pitcher Jack Wittwer (0-1) was credited with the loss after 0.2 innings and one strikeout with one earned run. Senior starting pitcher Ryan Fransen went 5.1 innings with four strikeouts and three earned runs on four hits allowed. UIU pitcher Tanner Poor (1-0) took the win for the Peacocks after finishing the final two innings with one strikeout, one hit and no runs allowed.

The Beavers continue their road trip today with the first game of a three-game series at Arlington Baptist College. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. in Grand Prairie, Texas.