BEAVERS ROUNDUP: Women's golf seventh in spring opener

The Beavers posted scores of 383 and 384 to finish 191 over par and 142 stokes off the pace in seventh place.

Missouri Western State won the event at 49 over par (308 and 317) to take a five shot edge over Central Missouri State for the win.

BSU's Woelfel led the Beavers finishing 25th, individually, after carding rounds of 84 and 80 to finish 20 over par.

The Beavers will be back in action on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2 when they travel to Waterloo, Iowa, to compete in the Upper Iowa Spring Invitational.

BSU has 15 on NSIC All-Academic

BEMIDJI—Bemidji State athletic teams 15 people on the 2016-17 Winter Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team announced Wednesday.

BSU's winter contingent was led by its women's basketball team, which had seven recognized for academic accomplishment. BSU also had six members of its women's indoor track and field team and two from its men's basketball team selected to the 2016-17 all-academic squad.

Sports considered for the Winter Academic All-NSIC Team are: women's and men's basketball, women's and men's indoor track and field, women's swimming and diving, and wrestling.

To be eligible for the Academic All-NSIC Team, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point average of 3.20 or better, be a member of a varsity traveling team and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his or her institution with one full year completed at that campus.

The full list of BSU athletes is:

Women's Basketball

Allison Cordes (Sr., Roseville); Katie Miller (Jr., Waseca); Aimee Pelzer (Sr., Upsala); Emma Rappe (So., Sioux Falls, S.D.); Sierra Senske (Jr. Glyndon); Tatum Sheley (Sr., Backus); Haley Zerr (So., Shakopee);

Women's Indoor Track and Field

Courtney Anderson (So., Lewiston); Christa Benson (So., Mankato); Kaitlyn Christianson (So., Roseau); Regan Grube (So., Eugene, Ore.); Marissa Morgenstern (Jr., North Branch); Samantha Velde (Jr., Fergus Falls);

Men's Basketball

Christian Pekarek (Jr., Little Falls); Shane White (Sr., Rhinelander, Wis.)