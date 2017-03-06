BASEBALL: BSU falls 10-1 in series finale

Junior left fielder Kai Haake drove in the Beavers’ (1-2) lone run for his first career RBI as the Cardinals moved to 5-4 on the season.

William Jewell started off hot, scoring all 10 of its runs in the first three innings.

BSU senior first baseman Mason Bellew reached on an error to begin the sixth inning before senior shortstop Collin Eckman put two runners on base with his first hit of the season. Haake drove in Bellew from third one batter later for BSU’s only run.

Cardinals starting pitcher Mack Stephenson (1-0) earned the win after allowing five hits with four strikeouts and no runs allowed in five innings pitched. Senior starting pitcher Jack Stigman (0-1) was credited with the loss after allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

Bemidji State now begins its spring trip with a doubleheader against Upper Iowa at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Beavers and Peacocks will play two games, starting with a seven-inning meeting and finishing with a nine-inning game.