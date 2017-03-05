HITTINGER COLUMN: Fireworks fuel BSU's Game 3 win

Myles Fitzgerald and Brendan Harms had scored early in the first period, both goals punctuated by the loud and shiny new feature that greeted each BSU goal at the Sanford Center this weekend—fireworks shot from the rafters.

There had been some figurative fireworks later in the game. Brendan Harms was ejected for a hit from behind later in the first period, and the Beavers had what appeared to be a score by Charlie O'Connor called no goal on the ice by officials in the second period. The Wildcats scored on a power play shortly after that, and the Beavers headed to the locker room clinging to a 2-1 lead.

But the biggest explosion—this time from the Sanford Center crowd—came with 18 seconds left, when Phil Marinaccio's empty-net goal clinched a 3-1 win for the Beavers, who advanced past the WCHA quarterfinals for the first time since 2010-11.

Those actual fireworks—special to the playoffs this season and a hit with players and fans alike—might not have given the top-seeded Beavers an actual advantage. But playing in Bemidji rather than Marquette, Mich., for this series was a reward in itself.

The Beavers felt it on the ice during the last five minutes. BSU was clinging to a 2-1 lead and were without a timeout (they had used it with 4:36 remaining, after icing the puck). The players on the ice looked gassed for much of that time, and sent the puck down the ice repeatedly.

The crowd—a solid one for a Sunday afternoon game that wasn't necessarily expected—gave the Beavers their full-throated embrace.

Marinaccio, who was on the ice for the final two-plus minutes without going to the bench, acknowledged that the fans gave BSU a big assist.

"That's why you play the whole regular season, to try and get that home ice advantage," Marinaccio said following BSU's hard-fought victory. "Just so you have your crowd behind you, whether you're down a goal or your team looks tired out there. They kinda pick you up. It's definitely a huge advantage. That's why it's tough to win on the road."

Northern Michigan didn't always make it appear that way. Although BSU blanked NMU 3-0 in Game 1 Friday, the Wildcats came back roaring in Game 2, using their potent power play to negate any advantage the Beavers might have had playing at home. They won 4-2 Saturday, forcing Sunday's Game 3.

The Beavers, though, had expected nothing less from the Wildcats.

"I think they might have been the hottest team in the WCHA in the second half of the year," said O'Connor, BSU's captain. "We knew it was going to be a hard battle, and it was playoff hockey, so whether you're playing the eighth seed or the two seed, you know what you're going to get. It's going to be a tight series and luckily we came out on top."

The Beavers know what it's like to be involved in tight games—they don't' typically blow teams away with offense, instead using the superb goaltending of Michael Bitzer and solid team defense to frustrate opponents and keep them off the scoreboard.

Thus, playing in a tight series in what is typically one of the most evenly-balanced leagues in college hockey shouldn't surprise anyone. And if that carries over into next weekend's semifinal series with Bowling Green? All the better.

"These were tough games, and you hope these games carry into next weekend," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "It was a good series. Very entertaining."

Just let Bowling Green know that the explosions—the literal ones—will be back next week.

"I think the three games this weekend have had the best crowds we've had all year," O'Connor said. "It's awesome playing in front of a crowd who, they've been behind us all year. And they were even louder this weekend. It's pretty special to hear that from the bench. We definitely feed off that."

