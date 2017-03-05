BSU beats NMU 3-1 in Game 3 to advance to WCHA semifinals

The Beavers' quest for the Broadmoor Trophy continues after surviving a tense final few minutes to defeat Northern Michigan 3-1 on Sunday at the Sanford Center, clinching the 2-1 quarterfinal series win.

Top-seeded BSU owned a 2-1 lead throughout the final frame as the No. 8-seeded Wildcats desperately tried for an equalizer.

NMU had already experienced a number of close calls when goalie Atte Tolvanen vacated his net with about a minute left for an extra attacker.

"I just thought we panicked a little bit in the third," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. "I wish we made a lot more cleaner exits but it just didn't happen. But we survived it. That last minute was, holy moly.... We were very fortunate to get out of that last minute I'll tell you that."

Senior forward Phil Marinaccio clinched the victory in the game and the series for the Beavers with an empty-net goal from near his own blue line with 18 seconds left.

"We just had to work as hard as we could those last two minutes and not let them score, just keep them out," said Marinaccio, who had been on the ice for more than two minutes when he scored. "And fortunately we got the puck out and it went into the net and won the series and get to move on."

Neither of the Beavers' two first-period goals were conventional by any means.

For the first, junior forward Myles Fitzgerald sent a shot wide of the net that was played from behind his own net by NMU's Brock Maschmeyer. The defenseman's clearing attempt deflected off the skate of teammate Connor Frantti and into the net for the goal.

Myles Fitzgerald was credited with the score at 5:18 of the first.

The Beavers struck again less than a minute later to go up 2-0. Brendan Harms scored on a tightly-angled shot from near the right dot that got past Tolvanen top shelf into the cage.

Not long after his goal, Harms was out of the game. The senior forward was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check from behind on Denver Pierce who laid dazed on the ice for a moment before getting up.

The Wildcats were unable to get much going during the first couple minutes of the extended power play. It was BSU senior Nate Arentz who had one of the best chances during the BSU penalty kill as he fired a shot off the right post with about a minute left on the penalty.

BSU junior goaltender Bitzer stood on his head to make a couple of saves shortly after the kill to preserve the 2-0 lead.

BSU had sustained offensive pressure in the NMU zone late in the first, going more than a minute without the puck leaving the zone, but still the lead remained at 2-0 entering the second period.

The Beavers had their first power play about six minutes into the second, which morphed into a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:42. The Wildcats were effective enough at blocking shots to kill off the penalty.

Senior forward Charlie O'Connor then blasted a shot that rang off the left post and nearly went in for a third BSU goal. Officials immediately ruled no goal on the ice and the call stood upon video review.

"(I) hit the post and I was kind of blind for a second because I think it hit a double post or something," O'Connor said. "But I didn't even see it and I thought it went in and it came flying out."

NMU went on the power play after Myles Fitzgerald was whistled for a trip. On the advantage Maschmeyer tucked his shot into the right post from the left slot to cut the deficit in half to 2-1 with 2:20 left in the second.

"That was kind of a dagger in the heart," Serratore said. "I said it right away—'Game on now again.' Once they scored it's a ballgame again and I kind of knew the third period was gonna be like this. It just is. There's gonna be momentum swings. That's just playoff hockey."

The Wildcats challenged Bitzer late in the third as the Beavers continuously iced the puck as the pressure mounted until Marinaccio's empty-netter let the Sanford Center crowd exhale.

The Beavers will welcome No. 4 seed Bowling Green to the Sanford Center next weekend for a WCHA semifinal series. The Falcons beat BSU 2-1 in a WCHA playoff quarterfinal series last season. Game one is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State 3, Northern Michigan 1

NMU 0 1 0 -- 1

BSU 2 0 1 -- 3

First period—1, BSU, M. Fitzgerald (Arentz, Muck), 5:18; 2, BSU, Harms (Muck, G. Fitzgerald), 5:52.

Second period—3, NMU, Maschmeyer (Shine, Payne), 17:40, PP.

Third period—4, BSU, Marinaccio (unassisted), 19:42, EN.

Saves—Bitzer (BSU) 19; Tolvanen (NMU) 25.

