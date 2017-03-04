And although top-seeded BSU shut down the NMU offense with a 3-0 shutout in game one of their Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinal series Friday night, the Wildcats made their presence known Saturday. NMU scored twice on the power play in the second period to beat the Beavers 4-2, forcing a decisive game three Sunday.

The Wildcats (13-21-4) benefitted from some Beaver penalties in the middle frame, scoring once on a 5-on-3 and again on a five-minute major to take control of the game midway through the second period. This despite the fact that the Beavers (21-14-3) outshot NMU 48-21 in the game.

“It’s tough to come back against anybody when you’re down 3-1 in the second,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “We did this to ourselves. We played a pretty good hockey game, but you can’t get penalties like we did. And some of those penalties were needless penalties.”

Finnish netminder Atte Tolvanen stopped 47 shots to keep the Wildcats in it and keep their season alive.

“We stayed resilient,” NMU head coach Walt Kyle said. “That’s kind of been the epitome of our season. We were counted out but we find a way to come back, and I’m proud of the guys. Bemidji played exceptionally well. They had a ton of opportunities. We’re going to need to play better tomorrow, but we needed to get through that to survive and advance.”

Face-off for Sunday’s game three is set at 5:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center, with the winner advancing to the WCHA semifinals.

NMU had taken the 1-0 lead on Shane Sooth’s goal 17:25 into the first period, but the Wildcats used a pair of BSU penalties -- Kyle Bauman’s slash late in the first combined with Tommy Muck’s trip very early in the second -- to take a two-goal lead.

Demico Hannoun ripped a shot past BSU goalie Michael Bitzer (17 saves) on a 5-on-3 power play just 1:04 into the period, making it 2-0.

Luckily, the Beavers got one back shorthanded less than 30 seconds later. Senior forward Nate Arentz won the ensuing faceoff and managed to get open and find a spot at the left circle. Brendan Harms won a loose puck in the neutral zone and found Arentz, who buried a slap shot past Tolvanen for his sixth goal of the season, making it 2-1.

The Beavers got a power play chance of their own midway through the middle frame and nearly scored on it -- Bauman hit the crossbar -- but came up short.

That turned out to haunt them. After NMU killed the penalty, BSU sophomore Mike Soucier was called for a check from behind on NMU’s Troy Loggins. Soucier was called for a five-minute major penalty and ejected from the game, giving the Wildcats a long power play.

Two minutes into the man-advantage, Dominik Shine capitalized, scoring his 19th goal of the season with a wicked wrist shot to beat Bitzer and make it 3-1.

BSU killed off the rest of the major and played a solid remainder of the second period, but by then the damage was done.

“You’re only going to get so much in the second period on a five-minute major… you’re going to have to really dodge a few bullets to try and get through that,” Serratore said. “You’re just hoping like heck on the bench that you get out of it, but it didn’t happen. So we put ourselves behind the 8-ball with those penalties and we struggled to recover.”

The Beavers made things interesting in the third period, when sophomore defensemen Dan Billet’s wrist shot from the blue line cut NMU’s lead to 3-2 with 6:32 left in the game.

And BSU had an excellent chance to tie it up late in the period, when Shine was called for an interference penalty with 5:37 to go.

However, BSU was unable to convert on the man-advantage. They finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play -- the first time in six games that they have been unable to score on the power play.

Although BSU had 48 shots on goal -- and 79 shot attempts, compared to NMU’s 39 -- Tolvanen saw the puck well all game.

“I think we were all over it. We got a lot of good chances. We just have to stick to the basics and get a lot of traffic in front of him,” Arentz said of BSU’s offense. Obviously, getting 48 shots, he played really well. So we just have to keep shooting the puck and we can get goals.”

BSU pulled Bitzer with 1:50 left in regulation, but weren’t able to get any shots off with the extra attacker. Shine scored on the empty net with 1:33 remaining to effectively end the game and send it to a decisive third game.

Northern Michigan 4, Bemidji State 2

NMU 1 2 1 -- 4

BSU 0 1 1 -- 2

First Period -- 1, NMU, Sooth (Hanson), 17:25. Penalties -- NMU, Frantti (Checking From Behind), 7:55; BSU, Marinaccio (Tripping), 11:43; BSU, Bauman (Slashing), 19:26.

Second Period -- 2, NMU, Hannoun (Shine, Sooth), 1:04, PP; 3, BSU, Arentz (Harms), 1:32, SH; 4, NMU, Shine 1 (Hanson, Sooth), 12:57. Penalties -- BSU, Muck (Tripping), 0:42; NMU, Sooth (Hooking), 2:19; NMU, Diamantoni (Slashing), 7:27; BSU, Soucier (Checking From Behind; 5 mins), 10:57; BSU, Soucier (Game Misconduct, 10 mins), 10:57; NMU, Sooth (Interference), 19:06.

Third Period -- 5, BSU, Billett (Muck, G.Fitzgerald), 13:37; 6, NMU Shine 2 (Unassisted), 18:27, EN. Penalties -- BSU, Shine (Interference), 14:23.