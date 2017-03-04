COLLEGE TENNIS: Beavers sweep Minnesota Morris

Aside from No. 2 Zoe Lindgren, who beat UMM’s Brittney Ferrian 6-0, 6-1, the Beavers didn’t drop a game the entire meet.

Other singles winners included No. 1 Morgan Opp, No. 3 Breann Walsh, No. 4 Brooke Mimmack, No. 5 Hope Johnson and No. 6 Sabrina Okeson, all of whom won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play, each team won 8-0. Opp and Lindgren won at No. 1 doubles, Walsh and Ariadna Lopez took No. 2 doubles and Okeson and Johnson won at No. 3 doubles..

“Any time you play a match like this the challenge is to control your level of play,” BSU head coach Mark Fodness said. “I thought overall instead of letting down as we went, the girls played really well. They hit the ball aggressively. I saw really good shots today. I was pleased and I think the girls are pleased with how we played today.”

The Beavers are now 8-3 overall in dual matches and 4-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

They have two home meets remaining, and both will be held Sunday, March 26, at the Wellness Center. BSU will take on Wisconsin-River Falls in a nonconference match before taking on Minnesota Crookston in a conference meet.