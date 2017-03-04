COLLEGE BASEBALL: William Jewell stops BSU in game two

William Jewell beat BSU 13-3 in their nonconference game Saturday afternoon at Talley Baseball Stadium in Liberty, Mo.

The Beavers (1-1) were shut out until the eighth inning, when Miller’s three-run homer got them on the scoreboard for the first time of the game.

William Jewell (4-4) crossed home for its first runs of the day in the third inning, as a balk and RBI double by Brad Jelinek gave WJC a 2-0 lead. The Cardinals then added one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings before exploding for nine in the seventh.

William Jewell totaled eight singles and a triple in the nine-run inning to take a 13-0 lead into the eighth.

During the top half of the eighth, Miller took a swing with a 2-1 count and two outs as the wind carried the ball past the left field fence. His only hit of the game was his second home run of the season and of his career.

Cardinals’ starting pitcher Zach Hutcherson (2-0) kept the Beavers at bay throughout the day while allowing one hit and striking out nine batters.

BSU starter Connor McNallan (0-1) took the loss after throwing four innings with six hits allowed, three earned runs and three strikeouts.

The Beavers and Cardinals close their three-game series at noon today.