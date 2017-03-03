“When you have a young team, you just have to focus on checking off things that we haven’t done in a while,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “This year, with a young group, we put ourselves in a position in the last weekend to play for a home court advantage. It was a big deal.”

And although Bemidji State couldn’t quite pull it out in the finale, resulting in a playoff road loss at Augustana to end the season, Boschee thought the steps they took can pay dividends in the near future.

“Next year’s expectations are that we want to get that home court advantage in the playoffs and seeing if we can’t make a strong push somewhere,” he said. “After that, the goals are gonna get a little bit higher because we’re gonna have a lot more guys maturing.”

The Beavers finished with a 10-18 record on the year, including an 8-14 mark in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. But that came after a 1-7 start to the NSIC schedule. Once BSU’s young core found its groove, the team started clicking and found a way to get back in the race.

“I just really liked how our guys always stepped up when we faced a little adversity,” Boschee said. “That hasn’t always happened, so that was nice to see.”

So now, with the majority of the roster returning in the fall and a strong incoming class on its way, Boschee is ready to build off of this year.

“My expectations are to take another step,” he said of next season. “I just want to keep taking steps, I want to check off things. Home court advantage, get a first playoff win in a while, putting ourselves in the hunt where you feel like you’re pushing towards being a champion again.”

Bemidji State hasn’t seen a winning record since 2013-2014, when it split a share of the NSIC North division championship. But Boschee knows that, if BSU keeps taking steps, his checklist will soon be filled with even greater goals.

“I think we have the group to do it,” he said. “It’s obviously gonna take a lot of hard work. We can’t be common basketball players with our work ethic. We gotta be uncommon and extraordinary in that respect in order to accomplish special things. Hopefully we have a group that’s willing to do that. I think we do.

“Hopefully our guys are willing to put forth the effort during the four months that they have on their own to work towards being a champion again.”

And it doesn’t hurt that Beavers put the team before themselves.

“They don’t care about being ‘the man.’ They care about being ‘the men,’” Boschee said. “That’s always fun to coach.”