Bitzer is the WCHA’s goaltending champion while Tolvanen made headlines last month when he backstopped the Wildcats to five consecutive shutouts, nearly breaking the national record.

In Friday night’s series opener, Bitzer took round one.

BSU’s junior netminder stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Beavers blanked the Wildcats 3-0, giving Bitzer his nation-leading sixth shutout of the season and helping the Beavers win game one of their best-of-three WCHA playoff series in front of an announced crowd of 2,904 at the Sanford Center.

“I thought we played great tonight,” said BSU junior forward Kyle Bauman, who scored a third-period goal, his team-leading 13th of the season. “Bitz played great in net, and we knew they’ve been a hot team in our league and that Tolvanen was doing really well this year. We did a good job down low, protecting the puck and keeping them on the defensive side.”

The Beavers (21-13-3) scored three goals in the second period after a scoreless first. That initial 20 minutes featured two power plays for each side, and the Beavers hit the post twice. NMU (12-21-4) hit the crossbar, too, but neither team found the back of the net.

That changed in the second period.

Leo Fitzgerald kicked off the scoring early, burying a shot from the left circle after a cross-ice pass from Brendan Harms to brother Gerry Fitzgerald in the slot. That made it 1-0 just 1 minute, 22 seconds into the middle frame.

Still, the Beavers didn’t really take the upper hand until a bit later in the period, when NMU’s Shane Sooth went to the penalty box for a cross-check about eight minutes into the frame.

The Beavers, who had been held to 0-for-3 on the power play until then, finally found success their fourth time around, when freshman defenseman Zach Whitecloud’s shot through traffic found its way past Tolvanen for the score.

“It was nice getting that second goal,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “Once we scored that second goal, it picked up the bench and we had really good pace to our game and we were able to finish off the second period there strong.”

The goal also forced NMU head coach Walt Kyle to use his timeout.

Kyle said the Wildcats didn’t press the Beavers as much as they should have on the defensive side.

“We gave them too many odd-man rushes tonight, and they capitalized on a couple of them,” he said. “I give them full marks for that. And their power play beat our power play. We have to tighten it up a little bit.”

Bauman scored a few minutes later on one of those odd-man rushes, picking up a loose puck at the red line and skating it in nearly untouched before beating Tolvanen for the score.

When the period was over, BSU was up 3-0.

In the third period, the Wildcats outshot the Beavers 7-5 and had two chances to score on the power play but they weren’t able to convert on either. Overall NMU outshot BSU 30-27 but the Beavers had more shot attempts (57-52) and more scoring chances.

“Those are the types of games we want to win, and this is the style we want to play,” Bitzer said. “We want to be a tough team to play against, and we want to be hard-nosed and fast. I think you saw that tonight.”

Game two is set to begin at 7:07 p.m. tonight. The Beavers would prefer to finish off the Wildcats in two games and avoid coming back to the Sanford Center on Sunday.

“They’re going to come back harder tomorrow, but we have to play our game every night,” Bauman said. “We have to keep taking it to them offensively. I think that’s one of the reasons we’re good defensively, is because we’re good offensively. Bitz has been playing great. As long as we take care of our own zone and use our speed offensively, we’ll be fine tomorrow.”

Bemidji State 3, Northern Michigan 0

NMU 0 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 3 0 -- 0

First Period -- No scoring. Penalties -- NMU, Yaremko (Hooking), 2:50; BSU, Baudry (Charging), 6:31; NMU, Team (Too Many Men), 11:18; BSU, Roo (Interference), 13:34.

Second Period -- 1, BSU, L.Fitzgerald (G.Fitzgerald, Harms), 1:22; 2, BSU, Whitecloud (Marinaccio), 8:20, PP; 3, BSU, Bauman (Marinaccio, Baudry), 12:36. Penalties -- NMU, Black (Tripping), 5:15; NMU, Sooth (Cross Checking), 7:51 BSU, Harms (Goaltender Interference), 9:10; BSU, Eichstadt (Holding), 14:50.

Third Period -- No scoring. Penalties -- BSU, Eichstadt (Tripping), 12:38.