BASEBALL: Beavers nab 10-3 opening day win

Senior infielders Matt Mastantuono and Duane Miller combined to drive in eight runs for the Beavers (1-0) who earned their first season-opening win since 2014.

Senior outfielder Logan Riedel began the day with a leadoff triple off the right center field wall on the first pitch of the day to set up BSU’s early run production. Junior outfielder Scott Litchy drove Riedel home with a sacrifice fly while an error drove in senior designated hitter Ryan Rumpca to take a quick 2-0 lead. Miller added the first of his three RBIs on the day in the third while bringing in Riedel off a single through the left side. Mastantuono drove in the first two of his five RBIs in the sixth inning off a single to right field.

Mastantuono added three more RBIs in the eighth inning with his first career home run, a shot past the left field fence to score Miller and Litchy. Miller belted a homer of his own to add two insurance runs, sending the ball over the left field fence for his first career dinger at BSU.

Senior starting pitcher Mark Lesinski (1-0) finished with the win after throwing for six innings with two strikeouts. Senior Luke Benge entered the game in the seventh, going two innings with two strikeouts while allowing two hits. Junior Jack Wittwer finished the game on the mound with one strikeout.

Brendan Beatty (1-2) took the loss for the Cardinals (3-4) after allowing five runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

The Beavers will play the second game of their three-game series at William Jewell at 1 p.m. today.