FOOTBALL: BSU starts spring practice March 22

The Beavers will participate in 15 days of practice with the annual Green and White spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

The spring schedule includes three practices during the first week and four practices a week for the final three weeks of spring ball. The Beavers practice Wednesday, Friday and Saturday the first week and Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday over the final three weeks.

The Green and White spring game will be held at the conclusion of the fourth week of practice.

The start date of spring practices is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

BSU finished 9-3 overall last year and won the Mineral Water Bowl for their first bowl win in program history.