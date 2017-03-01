WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Young team looks to rebound in 2017-18

BSU saw its 2016-17 campaign come to an end Sunday, when they lost to defending national champions Minnesota 3-2 in the deciding game of their best-of-three Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff series. Considering Minnesota hadn't lost at home at Ridder Arena all season and had never, in their history, lost a WCHA quarterfinal game, Scanlan was ultimately pleased with the team's performance—three close games against one of the nation's top teams—despite the end result.

"As a coach, you always hope that you're playing your best hockey at the end of the year, and I think without a doubt we were playing our best hockey. We had a tremendous weekend," Scanlan said. "Minnesota hadn't lost at home all year long, they had never lost a quarterfinal playoff game... so to get to game three was pretty special. I told the team, nobody gave it to us. We had to earn it. We certainly did."

Still, Scanlan isn't one for moral victories. Although the Beavers played better at the end of the season, it didn't translate to more wins. BSU finished 12-20-3 overall and seventh in the WCHA standings—a season after compiling a 22-11-3 record and fourth-place WCHA finish.

BSU lost nine seniors from the 2015-16 squad, which partly contributed to the 2016-17 edition's early struggles.

"We had players that had to step into roles that were taken by seniors from the previous year; that's a big step," Scanlan said. "It's not always the easiest thing to do, to go from being a third or fourth line player to being a top-two forward, you're on the power play and things like that.... But our senior class did a great job providing leadership. The biggest thing was coming together as a group as quickly as we could and that's where our seniors excelled in terms of bringing the freshmen into the fold and making them part of the team right from Day 1."

By the close of this season, it seemed, players were starting to find those roles. Sophomore forward Emily Bergland went from scoring four points in her freshman campaign to leading the team with 25 points (and 16 goals) her sophomore year.

The top line of seniors Lauren Miller and Ciscely Nelson and junior Summer Thibodeau stepped in and started to provide real consistent offense in the latter half of the season.

And Scanlan used a large group of freshmen forwards—Haley Mack, Abby Halluska, Kiki Radke and Jaq Kaasa—in nearly every game. By season's end they, too, were becoming consistent offensive threats.

Experience counts

Scanlan said he hopes having so many young players log so many minutes do the Beavers wonders next season.

"You hope every year you're going to take steps as individuals," he said. "Emily Bergland is a great example of what somebody can do when they work hard. She had a tremendous year in terms of what she did as a freshman and what she did this year. Hopefully the four freshman forwards, they gained a lot of experience this year and I'm not going to say they'll score 16 goals , but maybe they can take a step like her."

That's not to say the Beavers won't have some holes to fill. The most glaring is in goal, where senior Brittni Mowat leaves Bemidji as BSU's all-time leader in nearly every goaltending category. She set career records for games played (134), wins (62), goals-against average (2.05), save percentage (.931) and total saves (3,620).

BSU will return junior Erin Deters, who saw time in two games this year, as well as freshman Lauren Bench, who redshirted this season and was a finalist for goaltender of the year while a senior at Burnsville High School.

But Mowat will be hard to replace.

"How do you replace Brittni Mowat? In terms of what she's done for the program and the records she's accumulated, and that's obviously a huge hole," Scanlan said. "You could say the same for all the seniors."

In addition to Mowat, the Beavers lose five more players to graduation: defenders Madison Hutchinson and Carley Esse, forwards Miller and Nelson and goaltender Mackenzie Bruch.

"Every year you're going to go through that," Scanlan said. "You hope you have people coming in, either within the program already or your incoming class, that can step in."

The biggest thing for BSU next year, according to Scanlan, will once again be finding more consistent scoring threats all season—something BSU didn't do this year, especially early on. The Beavers averaged just 1.91 goals per game.

"We're going to be OK on the blueline, and we have some real solid players coming in who are going to add to our depth at forward," he said. "We have two players graduating and four coming in, so we're going to have some competition that's going to make our team get better."