BSU finished with a 7-20 mark, identical to last season. Its four conference wins were the most since 2013-2014, but head coach Chelsea DeVille had been expecting more success coming in.

"I won't sugarcoat it, it was a disappointing year," DeVille said. "I didn't expect us to win the league or the North division or anything like that, but I expected us to get a little closer to achieving a .500 (record)."

That success never came, as Bemidji State dropped its first eight conference games and never returned to form.

"It's definitely disappointing if you look at the outcome, just record-wise," DeVille said. "I was happy with some games, game in and game out we competed, but we still had those lulls of always climbing out of a hole... As hard as it is to get those wins, I still expected maybe three, four more."

Despite the hardships on the court, however, the Beavers made their mark on the record book.

Seniors Tatum Sheley and Aimee Pelzer joined BSU's 1,000 point club in January, while junior Sierra Senske followed in February. The trio all pitched in during a 27-for-27 effort from the free throw line in the regular season finale, which tripled the program record and was good for third all-time in Division II history.

Pelzer's 313 career assists is fifth-most at Bemidji State, while she and Sheley combined for 2,196 career points—fifth all-time in program history among top-scoring classmates. Along with fellow departures of Hanna Zerr, Allison Cordes and Katie Miller, the veteran core racked up 3,652 combined points in four years. Pelzer's selection to the all-conference first team was just the icing on the cake.

But, to DeVille, all the individual accolades didn't make up for the lack of success on the court.

"That's where it's hard, because I'm not very sensitive to it," she said. "I don't care about individual awards ever. I know they're special, I know they mean a lot, but in our picture of what we wanted, it doesn't mean anything.

"Now, if we're winning and those come on top of it, that's different. That's where it's exciting and you can celebrate those a little more, but I don't celebrate them as much because I want the kids to know I don't care what they do individually unless it translates into a team victory."

Since it didn't, DeVille will be focusing on the defensive end in attempts to bring Bemidji back into basketball relevancy. And she'll have to do it with a young core.

"We have six kids coming in for next year, and they're all freshmen. We're excited about all of them and just blending them with the kids we have returning," she said. "We're gonna be very young, we're gonna be very new... Defensively, that's something I want to instill in them right away coming in: work ethic and outworking people and out-toughing people when maybe we're not as talented and as mature."

If the Beavers want to do something special next year, DeVille said they can't wait around to get going.

"This offseason is not going to be off at all," she said. "We're ready for next fall. We're excited about it, but we have a lot of work to do."