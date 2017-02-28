FOOTBALL: BSU announces 2017 schedule

The Beavers, who finished 9-3 overall in 2016, kick off the season Thursday, Aug. 31 with a game at Winona State.

Their first home game will be the next weekend -- a 4 p.m. game Saturday, Sept. 9, against Concordia St. Paul.

The Beavers will also be home Sept. 23 for homecoming against Southwest Minnesota State -- a 2 p.m. kickoff.

In all BSU has five home games -- three against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division opponents and two against teams from the South Division.

Other home dates include an Oct. 7 meeting with U-Mary and back-to-back games against Minnesota Duluth (Oct. 28) and St. Cloud State (Nov. 4).

All NSIC North Division games are scheduled for 1 p.m. kickoffs, although dates and times for all games are subject to change.

2017 BSU Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 31 at Winona State 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Augustana 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA 2 p.m.

Sept. 30 at Minnesota Crookston 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 U-MARY 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Minot State 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Northern State 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 MINNESOTA DULUTH 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 ST. CLOUD STATE 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at MSU Moorhead 1 p.m.