    FOOTBALL: BSU announces 2017 schedule

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:40 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The BSU football team on Tuesday announced its 2017 schedule, which includes five home games and 11 total contests starting Aug. 31.

    The Beavers, who finished 9-3 overall in 2016, kick off the season Thursday, Aug. 31 with a game at Winona State.

    Their first home game will be the next weekend -- a 4 p.m. game Saturday, Sept. 9, against Concordia St. Paul.

    The Beavers will also be home Sept. 23 for homecoming against Southwest Minnesota State -- a 2 p.m. kickoff.

    In all BSU has five home games -- three against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division opponents and two against teams from the South Division.

    Other home dates include an Oct. 7 meeting with U-Mary and back-to-back games against Minnesota Duluth (Oct. 28) and St. Cloud State (Nov. 4).

    All NSIC North Division games are scheduled for 1 p.m. kickoffs, although dates and times for all games are subject to change.

    2017 BSU Football Schedule

    Date Opponent Time

    Aug. 31      at Winona State 6 p.m.

    Sept. 9       CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL      4 p.m.

    Sept. 16     at Augustana      1 p.m.

    Sept. 23     SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA         2 p.m.

    Sept. 30     at Minnesota Crookston       1 p.m.

    Oct. 7         U-MARY    1 p.m.

    Oct. 14       at Minot State     1 p.m.

    Oct. 21       at Northern State         1 p.m.

    Oct. 28       MINNESOTA DULUTH        1 p.m.

    Nov. 4        ST. CLOUD STATE    1 p.m.

    Nov. 11      at MSU Moorhead       1 p.m.

     
