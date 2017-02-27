SOFTBALL: Yost, Beavers open season with 6-1 win

Senior Jessica Yost was a double threat for the Beavers (1-0) by going 2-for-4 at the plate while striking out 16 batters from the circle.

BSU got on the board early after back-to-back doubles from Alexandra Ripka and Yost that scored Ripka for an early 1-0 lead after the first inning. The Beavers scratched two more runs across in the second when Courtney O’Connor hit a sacrifice fly and Ripka tallied her second RBI with a single.

After a scoreless third, the Beavers tallied a run in each of the final three innings. Jessica Burlingame and Olivia Tucker recorded RBI singles in the fourth and fifth, respectively, before Yost blasted her first home run of the season in the sixth.

Minnesota Crookston (4-6) scored its only run in the top of the seventh after an RBI single by Morgan Duda.

Yost, who broke the BSU single season strikeout record last year, came within one strikeout of her career high after fanning 16. The Bemidji native pitched all seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits.

The Beavers will be back at the West St. Paul Dome today to face Minnesota State Moorhead in a nonconference matchup at 9 a.m.