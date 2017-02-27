TENNIS: BSU improves to 7-3 with weekend wins

The Beavers, who are 4-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play, began Saturday with a 9-0 win over Crookston. BSU secured three 8-0 victories in doubles to open the match with a 3-0 lead before earning six straight-set singles victories, dropping only three games during the entire match.

BSU fell 9-0 to defending NSIC champion Augustana to end Saturday.

The Beavers finished the weekend with a 8-1 victory Sunday over Sioux Falls.

BSU got out to another 3-0 lead after Zoe Lindgren/Morgan Opp earned an 8-5 win in the top doubles spot, Ariadna Lopez/Hannah Alme posted a 9-7 win at No. 2 doubles and Breann Walsh/Sabrina Okeson completed the doubles sweep with an 8-2 victory in the No. 3 match.

After going 5-1 in singles, the Beavers picked up their first win over USF since 2001 after BSU had previously earned its first win over St. Cloud State in at least 19 years last Sunday.

The Beavers return to Bemidji at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, when they will host Minnesota Morris at the Gillett Wellness Center.