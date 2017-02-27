Search
    BSU’s Lopez breaks school record at NSIC track meet

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 9:50 p.m.

    MANKATO -- The Bemidji State track and field team concluded its 2017 indoor season Feb. 24-25 at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

    The Beavers qualified to compete in 10 events at the league’s marquee event and were headlined by a sprinter, a distance runner and their 4x400-meter relay team.

    Vanessa Rae Lopez was BSU’s top finisher, posting a school-record 5:20.62 to finish 10th in the mile run. Her time trimmed nearly a second from Nicole Crummy’s 2015 record for the event competed on a 200-meter track. The senior already holds the school record for the mile run on a 300-meter, oversized track (5:20.24).

    Jada Barker missed qualifying for the finals in the 200-meter dash by 0.59 seconds, but clocked a season-best time of 26.06 on the Meyers Fieldhouse 200-meter track. The freshman narrowly missed beating her 25.85 set on a 300-meter track earlier this season.

    Barker and Lopez teamed up with Alex Coleman and Christa Benson to post a season-best time in the 4x400-meter relay. The quartet recorded a 4:04.49 and finished 12th overall.

    The Beavers will now gear up for the outdoor season. BSU’s first outdoor event, the St. John’s Invitational in Collegeville, is scheduled for April 8.

